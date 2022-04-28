SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s We the People team added national recognition to its collection of hardware earned while explaining and debating the U.S. Constitution.
The team, which traveled to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national contest, earned a Division Award. According to advisor and SHS government teacher Michael Thomas, the award recognizes the top team in each of the competition’s four divisions when excluding teams that placed in the top 12 overall. Each division includes about 12 teams.
“There are only four division awards, which is incredible,” Thomas said Wednesday as the team traveled home from the East Coast.
Prior to Thomas taking the reins of the We the People team at SHS, then-teacher Tyson Emborg helped lead the team to a Unit Award at the national competition in 2016. Six unit awards are presented at each national contest. In 2017, the team also earned the top prize for the Mountain/Plains States region, which recognized the highest placing team in each region that didn’t finish in the top 10 overall.
The SHS We the People team has also won the state title in seven of the last eight years.
Thomas said 31 students traveled to Washington, D.C., 27 current We the People members and three seniors who missed out on the trip last year due to COVID-19.
“It felt like the first day we were a little bit flat,” Thomas said. “We had a few mistakes and things weren’t as clean as I would have liked. Then the second day was a total turnaround.
“They crushed it,” he added. “The judges, on day two, gave some really outstanding feedback. I was very proud that they picked it up in the second day.”
Thomas said the first day of competition focused primarily on general knowledge, with judges testing students’ constitutional studies. The second day forced students to take a stance on certain issues, with judges sometimes playing devil’s advocate to encourage students to defend a position with facts.
“We were ready for it, but the kids really stepped up to interact with the judges in those conversations the way we were looking for,” Thomas said.
Beyond the competition, which actually took place virtually, students traveled throughout the nation’s capital, visiting museums, memorials and other landmarks.
“We’ve been so fortunate to have the community behind us,” Thomas said of the team’s support. “It’s an expensive endeavor, but to have the community with us is super special. I’m excited we can bring something from a national competition back to Sheridan.”