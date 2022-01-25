SHERIDAN — Students who participate in Sheridan High School's We the People team enter the classroom with some pressure on their shoulders. The team has earned seven state titles over the last eight years, and expectations remain high for the local scholars.
This week, 29 SHS students competed in the statewide contest in Cheyenne, bringing home another title and continuing the pattern of excellence.
"I think this year’s team really bought into the legacy and commitment required to be successful in We the People," said Michael Thomas, the team's advisor and teacher. "The students told me that their goal was to win and earn a spot at the national competition."
Thomas credited the students and Kim Ferguson, an SHS English teacher who helps the students with their writing and speaking skills, for the team's success.
"We could not do this without the help of Kim Ferguson," he said. "She is incredible, and the kids gravitate to her because of her dedication and passion for We the People."
To prepare for the state competition, the team spent weeks honing its knowledge and expertise on six units. Each year, the questions in the units vary but tend to follow general themes that include philosophy of government, the U.S. Constitution and the Constitutional Convention, political parties and constitutional amendments, the branches of government, Bill of Rights and current events.
Questions this year included a focus on American exceptionalism, classical Republicanism and natural rights.
"I think all of the units were up for the challenge in their own ways," Thomas said of his team. "They went above and beyond to learn the material and how to work together."
In addition to the contest Monday, the We the People team toured the Wyoming Capitol and visited with Wyoming Supreme Court Justices Lynne Boomgaarden and John Fenn, who until recently served as the 4th Judicial District Court judge.
The contest itself kicked off at about 1 p.m. for the Sheridan students and by Monday evening the team celebrated its victory. Once returning to SHS, the team will continue its studies to compete in the national finals, set for April via Zoom.