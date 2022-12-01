SHERIDAN — The We the People team of Sheridan High School will look to defend its state title next week in Cheyenne.
The team has won the state title in seven of the last eight years and added national recognition to its earned hardware while competing at nationals in April 2022.
This year, 29 students will compete at districts and, most likely, state competitions. Districts will take place Dec. 5. The top six teams from that contest will move on to the state competition Dec. 6.
While SHS social studies teacher and We the People advisor Michael Thomas said prep is going well, the time constraints of having districts and state at the same time means less time for improvement between the two events.
“The prep for this year has seemed to fly by and the depth of knowledge obtained by the students this year is limited,” Thomas said, adding that last year’s team didn’t compete at state until Jan. 24. “Everyone in the state is in the same boat, so we cannot make time an excuse.”
Thomas said the students have put in a lot of time and effort to prepare. The class has also utilized Friday afternoons to work and has conducted eight mock practices in the evenings.
“This shows you the dedication these students have to be successful,” Thomas said.
Topics explored in this year’s We the People competition include natural rights and the need for government, the characteristics of a higher law, transparency in government, enumerated rights, equal protection, political polarization’s effect on the function of government, the right to privacy and the role of media and the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
Thomas said the team hopes to hone in on supporting evidence when answering questions posed by the judges.
“I have really harped on these students that they cannot speak just for the sake of speaking,” Thomas said. “Whenever they open their mouth to answer a question, it must be backed up and supported by evidence, examples, history, etc. These students have a lot of knowledge, but we really need to bring that knowledge to our question and answer portion of the competition.”
If the We the People team does well at districts and state, they’ll once again have the opportunity to compete at the national contest April 24-26.
Other schools competing next week are Big Horn, Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cody, Green River, Kemmerer, Laramie, New Frontier, Rock Springs, Saratoga, Wheatland and Upton high schools.
Administered by the Center for Civic Education, the We the People program in Wyoming is funded by the John P. Ellbogen Foundation and the Wyoming Legislature; additional funding has been provided by the Hughes Family Charitable Foundation, the Craig and Susan Thomas Foundation and contributions from citizens. The We the People program in Wyoming works through the American Heritage Center-University of Wyoming with support from the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.