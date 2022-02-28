SHERIDAN — While Sheridan High School’s We the People team has spent weeks learning about the right to privacy, amendments it’d consider to the U.S. Constitution and American exceptionalism, students will work to become experts on an entire new slate of questions heading into the national competition in April.
We the People advisor and SHS social studies teacher Michael Thomas, along with SHS English teacher Kim Ferguson, said the students are well underway preparing for the national contest, set for April 22-24 near Washington, D.C.
The team has earned seven state titles over the last eight years, and expectations remain high for the local scholars.
Topics for nationals include voter fraud and voter disenfranchisement, how to define the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol and other difficult, complicated issues in American government and politics.
“They know what to expect,” Thomas said of the students. “They know how to write an essay, what we’re looking for in terms of the oral argument. Then, really the thing is to just buckle down and learn the information for the Q&A. That’s the hardest part because we’re on a time crunch.”
The team will travel April 21 and return to Sheridan April 26. While the contest will take place online, Thomas will take five days to show this year’s team, and some of last year’s team who didn’t have the chance to travel due to COVID-19, the highlights in Washington, D.C. Students will have the chance to visit Congress, the Smithsonian museums, National Archives and other landmarks.
For Thomas, and he said the students, one highlight is seeing the many documents they’ve studied on display in the nation’s capital.
In terms of the contest itself, the students cited knowing the topics to study presented the biggest challenge.
“It’s hard to predict what the judges are going to ask — some bring in random topics,” said Hailey Herzog. “So that’s a big part of our prep, is just guessing what they’re going to say and making sure we guess the kinds of questions they’re going to ask.”
The trip doesn’t come without cost, and students and teachers will be seeking community support to make the trip east. Thomas said he and the students will attempt to raise $70,000 to $80,000 for the trip. This will take place through T-shirt sales, personal and business sponsors as well as donations from local foundations.
To support the team, contact Thomas at michael.thomas@scsd2.com.