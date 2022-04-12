SHERIDAN — Agencies announced several closures throughout Sheridan County due to weather Tuesday. The Sheridan Press will update this list as information is received today.
• Sheridan County School District 1 announced an early release of 1:30 p.m. today. Buses will run and all after-school activities are canceled.
• Sheridan County School District 2 announced early releases Tuesday, with Story Elementary School at 1 p.m. and all other elementary schools released at 1:30 p.m., Sheridan Junior High School at 2:05 p.m. and Sheridan High School at 2:10 p.m. Additionally, all events and programs are canceled. Coaches will cancel practices on an individual basis.
• Sheridan County School District 3 announced a virtual snow day via Facebook Monday evening and will not hold after-school activities Tuesday.
• Northern Wyoming Community College District, including Sheridan College and Sheridan College-Johnson County canceled all classes today. Gillette College operations remain open with normal business hours.
• Goose Creek Transit will be stopping service at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Weather permitting, service will resume Wednesday.
• The Hub will be suspending all activities today, including AARP Tax appointments, which will be rescheduled. Day Break will be closing at 1 p.m. The Hub will also not deliver meals to Tongue River Valley Community Center or home-delivered meals.
• Wyoming Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 between the Montana state line and the Piney Creek exit.
• U.S. Highway 14 is closed between Ranchester and Sheridan, and between Sheridan and Ucross.
• U.S. Highway 16 is closed due to winter conditions as of 12:03 p.m. between Buffalo and Ucross, Ucross to the Sheridan/Campbell County line and to Wyoming Highway 59.
• Wyoming Department of Transportation closed Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo as of 11:41 a.m. Check updated road conditions by route online.
• New West canceled its meet and greet event from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at EMIT Technologies and will reschedule the event for a future date.
• Sheridan Recreation District canceled all evening practices and games and will reschedule for a later date.