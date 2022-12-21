SHERIDAN — Winter weather has once again caused closures, cancellations and delays throughout Sheridan County.
Newspaper deliveries
For the safety of our carriers, deliveries of Wednesday and Thursday editions of The Sheridan Press may be delayed a few hours or until Friday. Check back here or call The Sheridan Press at 307-672-2431 with questions. Wednesday's paper will be available for free online.
Sheridan County
Sheridan County Courthouse will close 1 p.m. Wednesday and reopen noon Thursday due to hazardous weather conditions.
For more information, contact the Sheridan County commissioner office at 307-674-2900.
Sheridan County Public Library System will close all four library branches at 1 p.m. Wednesday and have rescheduled the board of trustees meeting for Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m.
City of Sheridan
Sheridan City Hall closes at 1 p.m. today and reopens Thursday at noon.
City snow crews will maintain Priority 1 streets first to allow access for emergency situations, followed by Priorities 2 and 3.
Check the city website for current information or call city hall at 307-675-4202.
Road conditions
Interstate 90 from Sheridan to Buffalo is closed, with all other roads open in Sheridan County with advisements of being slick in spots with blowing snow.
School closures
• Sheridan College campuses will close at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Employees may transition to remote work. The campus is closed Dec. 22 through Jan. 2 for winter break.
Hospital board meeting postponed
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees postponed its monthly meeting, originally set for Wednesday, to next week, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.
Business closures
• SAGE Community Arts will remain closed Wednesday.
• Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday. Check snow reports online.
• Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Regional Office will close at noon Wednesday.
• The Hub on Smith closed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Daybreak is closed, and fun and wellness activities are canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.