SHERIDAN — For the first time in Sheridan WYO Rodeo history, the 10 rodeo event winners will be presented not with belt buckles as prizes, but Weatherby’s new Model 307 rifle, according to Zane Garstad, executive director of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.

The Model 307 rifle is Weatherby’s first new rifle action in more than50 years and represents the company’s home in Wyoming.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

