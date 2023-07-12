SHERIDAN — For the first time in Sheridan WYO Rodeo history, the 10 rodeo event winners will be presented not with belt buckles as prizes, but Weatherby’s new Model 307 rifle, according to Zane Garstad, executive director of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
The Model 307 rifle is Weatherby’s first new rifle action in more than50 years and represents the company’s home in Wyoming.
Luke Thorkildsen, vice president of sales, marketing and product development at Weatherby, said the debut of the Model 307 is significant for the company in several ways; it makes for an eye-catching rodeo prize, pays homage to the state of Wyoming and signifies the beginning of a strong working relationship with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
“We called it the Model 307 partly because it’s the single area code for our glorious state of Wyoming. It would probably only have been possible for us to make this rifle because we’re here now. If we were still in California, I don’t think this would have been possible,” Thorkildsen said. “So many people who were involved in the Model 307 were people who we hired from outside of Wyoming who did not even work for the company in California. That’s why I say it’s only possible that our home now is Wyoming, because we live in a great place here. Our last glimpse of America is here in Wyoming.”
Thorkildsen said he and his colleagues have come to understand the deep local significance of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week since moving to town in 2018, lending to the company’s decision to begin working with the rodeo board.
“When all of us first moved here, people talked about the rodeo like it was a huge, huge deal. Not being from here, I didn’t originally understand what that meant. hen I went the first time before we were sponsors, I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ There’s so much pride both in Sheridan and Wyoming and it’s just an awesome event,” Thorkildsen said. “We want to be a part of supporting the local community and also just a greater scale of the WYO Rodeo. It goes way beyond Sheridan, so it was a perfect event for us to impart and give back to the community.”
According to Garstad, the 10 rodeo event winners will be able to select which Model 307 rifle they would like based on 12 different available calibers, making each rifle unique to each winner.
“I think it’s just so cool that they’re here in our community, which I think is so fantastic. What a great partnership. It’s a win-win for us all,” Garstad said.
Being a large-scale, global brand, Thorkildsen said Weatherby found the rodeo to be a perfect opportunity for community support and collaboration while also sticking to the values that appeal to a wider audience. The Model 307 was also born of these reasons — offering the new rifle models as prizes to rodeo event winners helps to support a massive community event while remaining practical for use by customers all over the world.
“We’re in a unique position inside of a relatively small community, but we’re a global brand… For us the WYO Rodeo is like a perfect event [that is] local, but it’s also bigger than local,” Thorkildsen said. “For us it’s the perfect thing for us to sponsor and get behind and be a part of.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.