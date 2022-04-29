SHERIDAN — A webinar set for May 2 at 1 p.m. will focus on forage and economic impacts of African wiregrass, known as ventanta dubia, in northeast Wyoming.
The presentation will include information on the forage impacts of African wiregrass in northern mixed-prairie, and how these impacts change during wet and dry years, the efficacy of treatments and the impacts herbicides can have on biodiversity, and the economic cost of this species for a ranch by comparing the partial budgets of two mitigation options: purchasing additional hay to replace lost forage or applying herbicides to control the species.
The webinar is presented by U.S. Department of Agriculture National Resource Conservation Service Science and Technology.
Contact Jennifer Ryan, Science and Technology Training Library content manager, at jennifer.ryan2@usda.gov for more information about this webinar.