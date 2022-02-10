SHERIDAN — The second in a series of solar energy webinars will focus on affordability, financing and funding of photo voltaic electric generation for residential, farm and business Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.
"More and more Wyomingites are utilizing solar energy to reduce their utility bills, become more independent and fight climate change locally," said Hesid Brandow, Wyoming Solar Energy Association secretary. "If a site is a good fit for a solar system, and equipment and installation costs can be financed, using solar is a great option."
The webinar will cover opportunities for investing in solar electric systems in Wyoming. Topics include how to determine return-on-investment for properly sized systems, financing and funding sources for urban and rural customers. Hear from professional electricians with the Wyoming Solar Energy Association, bankers and government agencies who can help make solar installation a reality for your home, small business and agricultural operations.
Solar promoters from neighboring states will also speak about how embracing solar electric generation has positively benefitted their communities.
Experts will be available to answer solar energy questions. The 75-minute webinar is presented by the Sheridan County Democratic Party in partnership with the Wyoming Solar Energy Association. Everyone interested in learning more is encouraged to join the webinar.
Register online for the webinar.
For more information, see sheridancountydemocrats.com or contact Hesid Brandow at 307-217-9348 or hesidb@gmail.com.