SHERIDAN — The first in a series of webinars on education and opportunities for using solar energy in Wyoming will be presented Oct. 6 at 6 p.m.
“Solar presents many opportunities for our state, at both the individual and municipal level, to save money and reduce environmental impacts. If upfront costs can be covered, using solar is a no-brainer,” said Hesid Brandow, Wyoming Solar Energy Association secretary.
The hour-long webinar will introduce solar basics, examine photo-voltaic systems in home and office use today and consider opportunities for the future. Learn how solar works from professional installers, hear testimonials from residential and business-level users, and listen to a discussion between local elected leaders on how renewable energy can help meet our energy needs.
A question-and-answer session will be offered as well as references and contacts.
The Zoom webinar is presented by the Sheridan County Democratic Party in partnership with the Wyoming Solar Energy Association.
Everyone interested in learning more is welcome to join the webinar.
To register for the webinar, see wysolarenergy211006.eventbrite.com.
For more information, see sheridancountydemocrats.com or contact Brandow at 307-217-9348 or hesidb@gmail.com.