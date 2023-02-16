Power line stock
Power lines rest against a colorful sunset. 

 Courtesy photo | Bruce Leighty

SHERIDAN — Around 7,600 Montana-Dakota Utilities customers lost power around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night, due to a broken transmission line in the Sheridan County area that affected a southwest substation. 

The power outage affected roughly 7,600 customers in Banner, Big Goose, Big Horn, south Sheridan and Story, MDU's Mark Hanson said Thursday. 

