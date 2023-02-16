SHERIDAN — Around 7,600 Montana-Dakota Utilities customers lost power around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night, due to a broken transmission line in the Sheridan County area that affected a southwest substation.
The power outage affected roughly 7,600 customers in Banner, Big Goose, Big Horn, south Sheridan and Story, MDU's Mark Hanson said Thursday.
MDU restored power to around 4,800 customers in the Big Goose and south Sheridan areas at 9:45 p.m., followed by around 1,300 customers after midnight in the Story and Banner areas, and lastly around 1,500 Big Horn customers at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
"Accessibility issues because of the recent winter storm hampered restoration issues, which is why the outage lasted a little more than six hours," Hanson said.