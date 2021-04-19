SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Weed and Pest will host a grasshopper education course for anyone interested starting at 3 p.m. May 4.
The in-person course, held at the Clearmont Fire Hall, is free and does not require registration.
Even if you treated last year, infestations toward Sheridan County’s north and east may be cause for concern, according to Sheridan County Weed and Pest officials. Grasshoppers are natural mowers and stimulate plant growth. However, once they hit a certain threshold, they can cause severe economic loss.
Learn how to easily and actively watch for population increases every time you walk through your property.
Bruce Shambaugh with APHIS will present on ecology, biology, how to accurately survey, management and more. For more information, see scweeds.com.