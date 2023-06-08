SHERIDAN — With abundant spring rain comes a rise in sprouting weeds, said Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley, resulting in an influx of calls regarding weed violations. While mandating the height and amount of weeds one might have in their yard could seem arbitrary, Ringley said the reason runs deeper than just aesthetics — unmanaged grass and weeds can become fire risks or homes to snakes, ticks, noxious plants and more.
Since the beginning of the year, SPD documented 29 weed violations in the city of Sheridan. Ringley said the city ordinance regarding weeds dictates weeds and grasses on one’s property cannot be excessive or exceed 12 inches in height. When a property is found to be in violation of this ordinance, the property owner is notified and given five days to manage their yard before a ticket might be issued or the property owner is charged double for a local lawn care company to do it for them.
SPD Community Service Officer Kris Walker said the city ordinance regarding weed maintenance exists in part for aesthetic purposes, but largely for hazard mitigation — tall grasses and weeds can become a fire hazard when the weather begins to dry out later into the summer and can often become habitats for unwanted critters.
Ringley said unmanaged weeds can also spill over onto adjacent properties, spreading the risks associated and creating an eyesore.
“What we do is we usually knock on the door, try to make contact with the property owner and if they’re not home, we put a door hanger on the door, which just lets them know that there's a weed violation,” Walker said. “If it's not cut within five days, we can write a ticket or we can have somebody come out and cut it and charge them double the price. Usually it's just taken care of by the door hanger and then they'll cut it for us.”
Walker said it can be helpful to begin treating yards for weeds before they become a problem and ensuring grass is cut at an appropriate length.
“What I'm pretty good about doing is putting weed and feed on my grass and just keeping those weeds down. I'm not a fan of them at all,” Walker said. “My grass is nice and pretty in cut and green and I don't let it get real long… You can talk to some people at Landon’s [Greenhouse] or any place and they can help you out with grass stuff and what you can put on it that’s safe and how long you should let your grass grow before cutting it too short.”
