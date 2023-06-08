SHERIDAN — With abundant spring rain comes a rise in sprouting weeds, said Sheridan Police Department Capt. Tom Ringley, resulting in an influx of calls regarding weed violations. While mandating the height and amount of weeds one might have in their yard could seem arbitrary, Ringley said the reason runs deeper than just aesthetics — unmanaged grass and weeds can become fire risks or homes to snakes, ticks, noxious plants and more.

Since the beginning of the year, SPD documented 29 weed violations in the city of Sheridan. Ringley said the city ordinance regarding weeds dictates weeds and grasses on one’s property cannot be excessive or exceed 12 inches in height. When a property is found to be in violation of this ordinance, the property owner is notified and given five days to manage their yard before a ticket might be issued or the property owner is charged double for a local lawn care company to do it for them.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

