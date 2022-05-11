SHERIDAN — Events planned for the weekend in Sheridan will celebrate LGBTQ+ members of the community.
On May 13, a Pride Prom will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Ramada Plaza. The theme is “Freedom to be me.” The event is open for free to all individuals ages 18 and younger. Those 18 and older may attend for a donation at the door.
On May 14, beginning at 10 a.m., a Pride Parade and Pride in the Park will take place. All are welcome to attend the third annual event including music, vendors, food and more.
The event will take place in Whitney Commons. For more information, find the events on Facebook.