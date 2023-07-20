Outdoor recreation

Caryn Moxey demonstrates how to clean and lube a bicycle chain during a women’s bicycle maintenance class at the Sheridan Bicycle Company Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Bomber Mountain Cycling Club will host weekly group rides on Thursdays through the summer.  Starting at 6:30 p.m., all are invited to join group rides throughout Sheridan County with the Bomber Mountain Cycling Club. 

Folks are encouraged to sign up to lead rides. 

Recommended for you