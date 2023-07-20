SHERIDAN — Bomber Mountain Cycling Club will host weekly group rides on Thursdays through the summer. Starting at 6:30 p.m., all are invited to join group rides throughout Sheridan County with the Bomber Mountain Cycling Club.
Folks are encouraged to sign up to lead rides.
The purpose of the weekly group rides is to have fun and ride bikes together. The ride for Thursday, July 20, will be on the Red Grade Trails.
Riders will meet for the intermediate mountain bike ride led by Darrion Meckle at the Red Grade lower parking lot. Call Meckle at 512-987-8634, or email sheridancyclingass@hotmail.com for more information.