SHERIDAN — Terry Weitzel announced his candidacy for Sheridan City Council in a press release Wednesday.
“I support initiatives that preserve the character of downtown Sheridan, support our businesses, and provide a good atmosphere for balanced job growth while protecting our quality of life,” Weitzel said in the press release.
He added that he supports initiatives that ensure community safety, adequate resources to maintain infrastructure while also being attentive to the costs to taxpayers.
“Our vulnerable seniors are facing higher property taxes due to rising assessments on their homes and higher cost of living due to inflation," Weitzel said. "I support initiatives that support nonprofit organizations such as The Hub on Smith that help our seniors.”
Weitzel is a realtor and an active member of Sheridan Rotary, where he is a past president and past treasurer. He is a current assistant governor of Rotary District 5440, which encompasses 53 Rotary Clubs in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming. Weitzel is a member of the Sheridan County Parks and Recreation board and also currently serves as an elected Republican precinct committeeman.
Weitzel has been married to his wife, Daphne, for 35 years. They have a daughter and son-in-law who live in Sheridan.