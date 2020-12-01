DAYTON — The town of Dayton had one more thing to be thankful for during Thanksgiving week: a fully-functioning water well.
The town’s well, which is one of its two sources of water, was repaired Nov. 24. The town was without an operational well for about a week and a half, according to the town’s water and sewer operator Lorren Lane.
“It just got to the point where it quit pumping,” Lane said. “But 17 years is a long life for a well that deep. I’m grateful that it worked for as long as it did.”
The well stopped working Nov. 14. Four days later during a town council meeting, the council voted to allocate $55,000 in One-Cent Optional Sales Tax dollars for the repairs.
Red Tiger Well Services of Gillette was hired to replace the well pump. The project was not bid out due to the emergency status of the project, Lane said. Wyoming State Statute 15-1-113 requires all public improvement projects above $35,000 to bid out unless they involve “emergency work or maintenance.”
The town of Dayton has two water sources — groundwater from the Madison Aquifer, which is pumped in through the well, and surface water from the Tongue River, which is processed at the town’s water plant. While the town was not without water when the well broke, it was without a secondary water source. The well is especially valuable as the water plant continues to age and be increasingly unreliable, Lane said.
“The well is our backup for an aging water plant,” Lane said. “We do have some rusting pipes and a backwash pump that is no longer working in the plant. If the plant goes down while our well is down, we would be in a world of trouble. What’s nice about having the well operational again is that the water plant could burn down, and we could still ensure that everybody in the town receives clean high-quality water. It gives us peace of mind knowing that it’s fully operational again.”
Lane said he was awaiting the final bill for the project but expected it to cost no more than the $55,000 allocated by the town.