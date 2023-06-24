SHERIDAN — Passionate. Thoughtful. Strong team player. Highly empathetic. Dedicated to her work. Problem solver.
Colleagues and boss and Woodland Park Elementary School Principal Alison Vold described physical education teacher, parent, wife and coach Brianna Scholl with these adjectives.
Scholl, 32, moved to Wyoming a year after her husband, CJ. He was working in Thermopolis when she moved a year later for a job in Worland, distancing themselves from family in Michigan with faith in creating a family in Wyoming while also cherishing relationships back home. Competing for the same jobs throughout the state, the two fortunately landed PE jobs in Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2 and moved to Sheridan County in 2018. With two little boys now in tow, Silas, 6 and JJ, 3, the family remains busy as full-time parents, teachers and coaches all three seasons of the school year. Scholl said she loves teaching health, which includes topics ranging from hygiene to relationships.
“Those are the things that I get to teach about. And then obviously on top of that, I get to teach kids how to play and have fun and learn how to work together…I love that I get to do those things,” Scholl said. “I just try to help make these kids the best versions of themselves. What's the best way I can do that? That's a question that I ask every night is: Am I doing what I'm supposed to be doing? Am I doing what God wants me to do? Am I here trying to get the best version of me to help them get the best version of themselves?”
Scholl and her husband remain actively involved in the Holy Name Catholic Church, formerly teaching catechism classes at their church in Thermopolis. Whether at home with her littles, at school with her students, at church with young adults or during interactions with other community members, Scholl emphasizes the same safe learning environment, catering to youth and positive overall health.
“She treats all kids like they were her own children,” Vold said. “That's really special and important to her. Through those hard times, she's gentle, but she helps them reach potential that they didn't know that they could do. She sees that in them and then is gently pushing but making sure that they are reaching some of the things (they didn’t know how to do).”
Scholl said in each element of her life, she learns and transfers information back and forth to better educate her students or children on healthy lifestyle choices.
“I think what I teach and what I coach, I hope I get to help kids grow in that so then they become wonderful young men and women and they're great mothers and fathers someday as they get older,” Scholl said.
Scholl and her husband started co-head coaching girls lacrosse this year. She formerly coached basketball, swimming and soccer in Worland.
When not coaching or teaching, Scholl spends as much time as she can with her husband, CJ, and her two sons, camping in the Bighorn Mountains.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.