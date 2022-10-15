SHERIDAN — IMPACT 307, Sheridan’s business incubator, announced the finalists for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition in early October.

They include: Gannett Health (Louisa Crosby), I Call Shotgun (Alaina Gross and Izzy Haas), Cannoli Bliss (Marissa Logan), Horsewell (Morgan Welles), O. clarkii Reels (Zac Secton, Rodney Fought and Brad Williams) and Solid Hitch (Darwin Williamson).

Recommended for you