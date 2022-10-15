SHERIDAN — IMPACT 307, Sheridan’s business incubator, announced the finalists for the 2022 Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition in early October.
They include: Gannett Health (Louisa Crosby), I Call Shotgun (Alaina Gross and Izzy Haas), Cannoli Bliss (Marissa Logan), Horsewell (Morgan Welles), O. clarkii Reels (Zac Secton, Rodney Fought and Brad Williams) and Solid Hitch (Darwin Williamson).
The finalists will spend the next month working with IMPACT Sheridan to continue to develop their plans and respond to judge questions and feedback that were provided during the semifinal round. In addition to the possibility of seed funding, Pitch Night will allow each of them to showcase and promote their ideas to a live audience.
The Sheridan Press reached out to each of the finalists to learn more about their business ventures and will feature each business in the days leading up to Pitch Night. The first in the series to be featured is Welles and her business Horsewell.
Welles is a mother of two children — ages 16 months and 4 years — and she works occasionally as a registered nurse at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Mostly, though, she loves training horses.
“I live on our family ranch with my kids and husband (Ian),” Welles said. “I have a goal to get my product into horse lovers’ barns and help millions of horses get pain relief on a regular basis.”
Here’s a look at a recent interview with Welles, edited for space.
The Sheridan Press: Where and when did the idea get started?
Welles: This idea started several years ago while I was working at the hospital. I witnessed patients having incredible transformations from pain relief and fascial release. Patients could walk a little straighter and have pain relief from this simple massaging routine. As I traveled to a barrel race that weekend, I wondered why there isn't a product like this that I can use on my horse. From there the journey started to make this product specifically for my horse.
TSP: How developed is the idea?
Welles: This idea is going to be a full business. We have a goal to be selling product prior to Christmas. We have had a trial period where 11 trainers in different equine disciplines tested the Horsewell Massager. We got 100% satisfaction and glowing reviews from these trainers. At that point we knew this product needed to be available for all horse enthusiasts. We have sent our name (Horsewell, LLC) to the secretary of state, we have a manufacturer on standby and packaging ready to go. Horsewell is going to be up and running by 2023!
TSP: Tell us about the product.
Welles: I have developed a myofascial release blade made specifically for horses. This blade will not only hydrate and allow the fascia to be free of restrictions but will give horses’ important muscle groups a great massage. Fascia surrounds every muscle and bone structure in the body, and when bound up, it can hold thousands of pounds of pressure. The massager has three different curves and edges to encompass all muscle groups in the horse. My product was made for horse owners to massage fascia in the comfort of their own barn. With each massager, customers will have access to demonstration videos of how to use the massager along with other helpful hints.
TSP: What do you hope to learn or gain from participating in the Start-Up Challenge?
Welles: This has been such an amazing journey! I am so thankful to live in this fantastic state! What an opportunity for entrepreneurs to grow and learn from experts in our community. I have had the pleasure of meeting business owners, getting feedback from different angles, having professional opinions on my start-up business and gaining support from my community. I have received more kindness than I could have asked for. Wyoming is not only a great place to live, but the people are priceless. The things I have learned and relationships I have made are more than I ever expected. I feel incredibly blessed.
TSP: What do you think your biggest challenge is in moving forward with the business?
Welles: My biggest challenge will be educating equine owners on why they need this massager and how it makes their life easier. Fascial release therapy is highly underutilized in the equine industry, and I want to help millions of horses by educating their owners on the need for this product. With just 10-15 minutes horses can feel so much better or prevent soreness and injuries.
TSP: What value do you feel your business adds to the community?
Welles: My goal is to help millions of horses. Along with some great performing equine athletes, I also am hopeful that this business can grow to a point of requiring employees. With growth, we can hire employees to help with packaging, shipping, traveling as a vendor to equine events, customer service and so on. We would also be utilizing a packaging facility, utilizing our postal service and possibly in the future give enough need for an injection molding facility here in Wyoming.