SHERIDAN — A motion to replat 624 Burton St. and increase housing density in the neighborhood failed for the lack of a second during the Sheridan City Council’s meeting earlier this week.
This decision comes weeks after the Sheridan Planning Commission voted 5-1 to provide a negative recommendation to the city council on the proposed Wellspring 2 Subdivision.
The applicants, Zachary Gray and Tatiana Popkova, proposed to divide the property into two lots. Lot one was proposed to be 3,125 square feet and contain a 1,259-square-foot building while lot two was proposed to be 11,381 square feet with a 1,301-square-foot house and 1,200-square-foot shed.
As part of the request to replat the property, city staff sent notices to the 39 property owners within 300 feet, SheridanCommunity Development Director Wade Sanner said.
While no comments were heard during the city council meeting, Sanner said four nearby neighbors spoke against the project during the May 23 planning commission meeting and expressed a variety of concerns.
Neighbors shared concerns the lots were too small for the buildings proposed and argued the construction of a home would create visibility issues down Burton Street. Neighbors also argued access to the property could be impacted, especially during the winter, since it is located on a hill. They also argued the replat would increase traffic and “change the character of the neighborhood,” Sanner said.
Lastly, Gray and Popkova directly above a western neighbor’s utility line, and that neighbor expressed concerns about how his utilities could be impacted, Sanner said.
Rex Randall with Randall Engineering spoke in support of Gray and Popkova’s application.
“We were asked by our client to consider options for developing this property three years ago, and we told them it probably wasn’t worth pursuing because it would require some pretty significant variances,” Randall said. “Since then, the city changed their zoning requirement to get rid of minimum lot size in R2 and they came back and said, ‘This sounds like the type of development the city would like to do.’…That’s why we’re here tonight…Yes, it’s a small lot. Yes, it means zoning requirements.”
Councilor Jacob Martin made a motion to approve the application, but the motion was not seconded by any councilor and the motion died.
Another subdivision applicant — Ranch at Twin Buttes, LLC — was more successful with its request to subdivide 13.23 acres of unplatted land into 57 lots and 3 outlots.
The proposed Cloud Peak Ranch 24th Filing subdivision is located south of Quail Ridge Road and adjacent to Covey Run Road. Lots will range in size from 6,196 square feet to 13,789 square feet, while the outlots will range in size from 1,089 to 1,507 square feet.
The Cloud Peak Ranch 24th Filing subdivision was approved unanimously by the council. Sanner said he had received no public comments about the subdivision.