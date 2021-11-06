SHERIDAN — On Nov. 12, Sheridan Wesleyan Church will host this year's Cornhole for a Cause competition. The event will be Nov. 12 from 6-8 p.m.
There will be a single-elimination bracket as well as a kids bracket for those ages 12 and younger. It is $15 for an individual to sign up to play and $20 for a team of two. The top three teams in both brackets will receive prizes.
All of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent Financial Faith Build Partnership. Since 2005, Thrivent and Habitat have partnered together to build brighter futures. Locally, our Faith Build home is benefitting the family of Liberty Conde and her two children, Liam (17) and Cedric (10).
To register for the competition, see www.givegab.com/campaigns/cornhole-for-a-cause.
Sheridan Wesleyan Church is located at 404 W. Brundage Lane.