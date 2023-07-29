SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District has detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes in Sheridan County. To date, West Nile virus has not been detected in humans, horses, birds or any other animals.
County Weed and Pest Districts throughout Wyoming routinely capture and test adult mosquitoes for the purpose of monitoring the presence of West Nile virus. Out of 13 tests conducted in Sheridan County this year, two of them recently tested positive. These results are reported to the Wyoming Department of Health and the County Health Department. Other Wyoming counties reporting the presence of West Nile Virus this year include Laramie, Goshen, and Albany.
West Nile virus is a disease spread by the Culex genus of mosquitoes. An infected mosquito can transfer the virus during feeding. The virus can infect horses, birds, and in some cases, humans. Human cases are rarely symptomatic, but can be more severe in elderly individuals. According to the Center for Disease Control, (CDC) symptoms can include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Most people will recover from these systems completely. However, fatigue and weakness can last up to several months. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should consult with a medical professional.
Sheridan County Weed and Pest applies larvicide throughout the County along waterways and drainages. This larvicide, Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis, (Bti) is a bacteria that reacts with enzymes specific to the digestive systems of mosquito larva. Bti prevents larva from developing into adults and significantly reduces the adult population of several species of mosquitoes.
Sheridan County residents can take additional steps to protect themselves, their pets, and other animals. Treating standing water with larvicide and mitigating mosquito habitat by draining standing water will reduce the population in your area. However, adult mosquitoes can travel up to 2 miles. This means mosquito mitigation requires a community-wide effort. Larvicides are available to Sheridan County residents at the Weed and Pest office and also at local retailers.
SHERIDAN COUNTY WEED & PEST 2667 AERO LOOP SHERIDAN, WY 82801 (307)-672-3740
Insect-repellant spray and long clothing are also effective tools to protect yourself from mosquito bites.
5 D’s of West Nile Virus prevention:
2. DUSK – When possible, avoid spending time outside at dawn and dusk.
3. DRESS– Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time or when mosquitoes are most active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin.
4. DRAIN – Reduce the amount of standing water in or near your property by draining and/or removing it. Mosquitoes may lay eggs in areas with standing water.
5. DEET – For additional protection from mosquitoes, use an insect repellent containing DEET (N,N-diethyl-m-toluamide) or picaridin (KBR 3023). Other insect repellents such as oil of lemon eucalyptus and IR3535 are also registered by the EPA but may be less effective than products containing DEET. It is important to follow the product guidelines when using insect repellent.
Sheridan County Weed and Pest will continue to capture and test mosquitoes in multiple locations throughout Sheridan County. We will also continue to work with local and State agencies to monitor the occurrence of West Nile virus.
Questions regarding available larvicide or county mosquito mitigation programs should be directed to Brian Songer, Assistant District Supervisor at Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District.
For more information on West Nile virus, see Wyoming Department of Health or CDC websites.