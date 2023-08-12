water hydro stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

SHERIDAN — With human cases in nearby states and a higher-than-usual number of mosquito pools within Wyoming testing positive for West Nile virus, the Wyoming Department of Health wants people to remember to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

“Wyoming’s reported human West Nile virus case numbers have been quite low the past several years,” WDH epidemiologist Courtney Tillman said. “But with more positive mosquito pools being reported this summer than we have seen in nearly 10 years and cases popping up in neighbor states, a reminder to avoid these insects may be timely.”

