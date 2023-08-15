SHERIDAN — Wyoming Republican Central Committeepeople voted to censure Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, during its quarterly State Central Committee meeting over the weekend in Laramie.

Western was censured by Sheridan County Republican Party precinct committeepeople during a March central committee meeting by a vote of 67-13; two people abstained and 24 were absent. The censures stem from Western’s involvement in election code violations during the 2022 election season.

