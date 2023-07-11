SHERIDAN — With the start of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week, tourists and locals alike are digging out cowboy hats and boots to celebrate and engage. As Western fashion continues to evolve with increased interest, local Western clothing store owners reflect on what makes Western fashion and how its popularity brings the community together, if only for one week out of the year.

Born and raised in Wyoming, Rockie Sadler began Wyld ‘n Pretty as a hobby in 2018. Local interest in Sadler’s modern Western fashion propelled her hobby into a career with a brick and mortar storefront. Sadler said she has been drawn to Western fashion because of how naturally it has always come to her.

