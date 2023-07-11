SHERIDAN — With the start of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week, tourists and locals alike are digging out cowboy hats and boots to celebrate and engage. As Western fashion continues to evolve with increased interest, local Western clothing store owners reflect on what makes Western fashion and how its popularity brings the community together, if only for one week out of the year.
Born and raised in Wyoming, Rockie Sadler began Wyld ‘n Pretty as a hobby in 2018. Local interest in Sadler’s modern Western fashion propelled her hobby into a career with a brick and mortar storefront. Sadler said she has been drawn to Western fashion because of how naturally it has always come to her.
“It’s never felt like I was purposely dressing Western, it’s just always been what I’ve navigated to because that’s how I was raised,” Sadler said. “It’s what my folks and my grandparents and several generations before us had worn, so it’s fun to dabble in it now, especially with the new patterns and new ways people are wearing Western. Even people who aren’t from that background are really embracing the style that Western heritage has to offer.”
Jesse Smith, owner of Western Grace, said she’s partial to Western fashion for similar reasons. Growing up, Smith always had an interest in Western fashion but found that mass production didn’t offer what she was looking for — high quality Western clothing that paid homage to tradition while remaining practical for casual wear in the modern day. Smith opened her storefront with the mission of tailoring the high quality Western clothing she herself sought.
“I always liked to dress with a hint of Western and growing up, not to date myself, but there wasn’t this mecca of shopping online,” Smith said. “Back in the day you might come across something really good quality and usually the price was reflective of that. I feel like nowadays you could have something and [even if] it’s a designer label, it might still be sewn in China and horribly fall apart in two weeks.”
Quality is an important aspect of Western fashion, Sadler said, given many of its wearers spend their days hard at work on farms, ranches and fairgrounds. The level of quality required to create a garment that will survive years of wear is difficult to replicate with mass production, Sadler said.
“I will always look at my grandfather’s hat as being the coolest hat. We now distress hats to look like that, but there’s nothing that you can recreate that will ever replace what naturally occurs,” Sadler said. “Something that was naturally worn like that by a rancher or farmer or a horseman or someone who’s lived that lifestyle, you can’t replace that no matter how hard you try, but we all enjoy it and I love that others are enjoying it.”
Western fashion means a lot more to those who wear it than just aesthetics, Smith said. Both traditional and modern takes on Western clothing represent decades of heritage and a way of life that remains close to the community in Sheridan. The culture and background surrounding Western fashion makes it a personal experience for many people.
“I think most people who are in the Western industry take so much pride in their appearance. Say you’re going out for a branding — most of your cowboys and cowgirls are going to show up in one of their better saddles, making sure they’ve got their nice stirrups on for the day and they’ve got their good headstall and their fancy bit,” Smith said. “It’s fun to take pride in what you do and most of those saddles showing up are going to be nothing shy of $3,000-$5,000… To wear an ill-fitting $59 shirt to something like that, or to go to an event where they’re competing, it’s just not comparable to what the rest of their tack and their horse says about them.”
Sadler echoed the sentiment, adding the personal aspects of Western fashion have made some apprehensive about ‘outsiders’ partaking in it, but it’s important to embrace the changes that come with the popularization of Western fashion in general over recent years, but also during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week.
“When dressing Western became a trend about four years ago, I think those of us who are native to that kind of style were a little taken aback because [we] want it represented in a really authentic way,” Sadler said. “As time goes on and as it becomes increasingly more popular, it’s interesting to see how creative people have gotten with it. There are some really neat styles out there and people are really making Western their own. You have to embrace it and just enjoy that other people are enjoying it the same way we have for decades.”
With the second week of July every year comes a flood of cowboys, tourists and locals who otherwise don’t embrace Western fashion on a daily basis taking on the style to celebrate and engage in the festivities. Smith said Western fashion contributes to the overall experience of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo by linking everyone together through one shared nod to the culture of rodeo.
“It’s awesome to see that people really take it up a notch [during rodeo week] because I’ve always admired Western fashion and I wish it was more of an everyday lifestyle for most people,” Smith said. “It is cool to see that camaraderie. Everybody comes together like a family, is how it makes me feel, and even if they’re not part of it, they want to be part of it and they appreciate everything about rodeo whether it’s the livestock or the riders, anybody who’s involved.”
When building a quintessential Western rodeo outfit, Smith said staple pieces include custom cowboy hats, belt buckles, pearl snap shirts and a good pair of boots. Sadler said a hat and a good pair of boots are all one needs to have the makings of a Western outfit that can be personalized endlessly.
“Even though not everybody wears Western fashion, everybody here at least understands it and has put their own spin on it at this point,” Sadler said. “It’s that time of year that everyone looks forward to and it continues to change, but I think embracing that change and also representing our roots as we continue to educate people about what Western fashion and Western lifestyle actually looks like is an important job for those of us who have lived it for as long as we have.”