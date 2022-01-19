WYO Stock
SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center continues its Classic Western Film Series Sunday.

Each film features a guest host, prize giveaways, free popcorn and a sense of nostalgia.

Started in 2010 by board member Gene Sturlin, every film is introduced by Sturlin and a guest host who touches on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from the film.

The remaining lineup this year includes:

• Jan. 23 — "My Darling Clementine" with guest host John Tucker

• Jan. 30 — "The Great Locomotive Chase" with guest host Tommy B.

All films are at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $7 for students and $12 for adults. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, by phone at 307-672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.

