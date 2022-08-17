BIG HORN — The race for House District 51 was a “real nail-biter,” current Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said, with as few as 17 votes separating the two Republican candidates as votes rolled in.
Eventually Western earned the chance to vie for his second term in November’s general election, earning a total of 2,010 votes, or 52% of the Republican total votes cast.
His competitor Bryan Miller earned 1,873 votes, or 48% percent of the Republican votes cast. There were 12 Republican write-in votes.
“It’s an incredible honor to be entrusted with my community’s vote for another two years,” Western said. “Representing House District 51 has been the highest honor of my life, and I plan to continue to work hard and do what I said I would do on the campaign trail.”
Western is wrapping up his first term in House District 51. He is currently not facing any challengers in the general election as no Democrats ran for his seat during the primaries. There were seven Democratic write-in votes for the seat during the primaries.
On his campaign website, Western said he is focused on upholding conservative principles including strong family values, Second Amendment rights, fiscal conservatism and reducing government regulation.
In an interview with The Sheridan Press, Western said one of the key issues that came up again and again while he was on the campaign trail was the need to regulate property tax increases as many Sheridan County residents experienced property assessment increases of between 10% and 60% this year.
“My number one priority when I get back to Cheyenne is to get that issue buttoned up,” Western said.
During a July 20 debate at the Tongue River Valley Community Center, both Western and Miller spoke in favor of an “acquisition-based system” for property taxes. The acquisition-based system would base property taxes entirely on the last sale price, or acquisition value, of a property.
At the debate, Western said switching to an acquisition model was key to lowering taxes and helping Wyoming residents, especially the elderly, pay their taxes and stay in their homes.
“The property tax issue is real, it’s serious, and it’s hurting people,” Western said. “The reality is people shouldn’t be taxed out of their homes. There are a lot of people in this community… who live on fixed income and on Social Security, so when you add an extra $40 or $50 a month (in property taxes), that’s real money for these folks.”
“It is going to be the big thing that keeps seniors in their homes, it will keep those with limited budgets in their homes, and in reality, it’s the only thing that will keep all of us from having massive tax increases again next year,” Miller said at the debate.
In a statement to The Sheridan Press, Miller congratulated Western on his win.
“Congratulations to Cyrus on his re-election bid for HD 51 and (I) wish him well,” Miller said. “I also want to thank my supporters for all of the time, effort, advice and moral support they provided me throughout this campaign. I remain in the fight for our freedom and liberty and look forward to serving with them across our community in many forms. “
“My opponent ran a good hard race, and I’m thankful for that,” Western said. “That’s how this process works and what democracy is all about. This has been a tough and hard-fought victory for me, and I’m deeply appreciative to the voters for entrusting me with their vote.”
Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.