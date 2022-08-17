BIG HORN — The race for House District 51 was a “real nail-biter,” current Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said, with as few as 17 votes separating the two Republican candidates as votes rolled in.

Eventually Western earned the chance to vie for his second term in November’s general election, earning a total of 2,010 votes, or 52% of the Republican total votes cast.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you