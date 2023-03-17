03-17-23 PEOPLE lori roe service awardweb.jpg

Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Dustin Shorma awards Lori Roe her 15 years of service award.

 Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — Lori Roe celebrated 15 years of service to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. 

Roe began her duties as the Sheridan region front office manager in November 2007. Prior to her arrival at Game and Fish, she worked as the purchasing agent at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, an evidence technician at the Sheridan Police Department and as a human resources consultant at Spring Creek Coal Mine. 

