SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department receives many questions from hunters each year inquiring about using off-road-vehicles on their hunt.
Wyoming law specifies it is illegal to shoot or attempt to kill any wildlife from any public road or highway. It is also illegal to shoot from, upon, across or along a public road or highway. Public road or highway means any roadway open to vehicular travel by the public. The road surface, the area between the fences on a fenced public road or highway, and an area 30 feet perpendicular to the edge of the road surface on an unfenced public road or highway shall be considered the public road or highway. Established two-track trails on public lands are not public roads.
ORVs are considered vehicles. While it is legal in Wyoming to spot game from a vehicle, it is illegal to harass, hunt, pursue, shoot or kill any Wyoming wildlife (except legally-defined predatory animals) from or by the use of any vehicle. The hunter must be completely out of the vehicle with both feet on the ground and, if on a public road or highway, must be outside the fenced right-of-way or the area considered the public road, as defined above, before taking a shot.
Game and Fish does not regulate ORV travel. Instead, users should contact the land management agency in their intended hunt area, such as the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management or Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments, to determine current ORV rules, regulations and permit requirements.
Roads that are posted as closed to vehicle travel means they are closed to all vehicles including ORVs.
Vehicle travel on Game and Fish Commission-owned or managed lands, such as the Amsden Creek, Bud Love, Kerns and Ed O. Taylor wildlife habitat management areas, is restricted to established and open roads only. There are no allowances to travel off-road to retrieve harvested game or other purposes. Electric bikes are considered motorized and also restricted to established, open roads.
More information about ORV travel and permitting requirements can be found at wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/orv-trails.