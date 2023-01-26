Moose stock Bighorn Mountains
Bull moose run across a field near Elk View Lodge in the Bighorn National Forest Saturday, July 1, 2017.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is expanding its Collective Conservation Stamp Art Show competition to include a new audience. Wyoming students can now participate in their own contest alongside professional artists during the annual event.

The subject of the annual contest is the beaver. Submissions for both the adult and youth competitions must be received by the WGFD headquarters in Cheyenne by 5 p.m. April 1. 

