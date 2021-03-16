Black bear bait site registrations
SHERIDAN — Black bear bait site renewals began March 1 at 8 a.m. and will remain open until midnight March 20. Due to the popularity of last year’s procedure, renewals can now be done online, in addition to in person or via phone, mail or fax.
Registrations for new bait sites will open at 8 a.m. March 21 and remain open until midnight March 28. Applications must be submitted online. New sites will be assigned through a random draw. View complete details on this year’s procedures at bit.ly/3leuwW1.
Cheyenne Stewart new Sheridan Region wildlife coordinator
SHERIDAN — Cheyenne Stewart began duties as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region wildlife coordinator Feb. 16. Stewart replaces Dan Thiele, who retired in November 2020 after a 38-year career with WGFD.
Stewart joined WGFD in 2014 as a member of the brucellosis-feedground-habitat group based out of Pinedale. Two years later, she transitioned into a terrestrial habitat biologist position where she initiated the Southern Wyoming Range Mule Deer Habitat project. Since 2017, she has worked as the Buffalo wildlife biologist. In that position, she led the Upper Powder River Mule Deer Study that began in 2018 and is involved in a study of moose in the Bighorn Mountains.
Stewart earned a bachelor’s of science degree in zoology from the University of California Santa Barbara and a master’s of science degree in wildlife biology from Utah State University. She has held temporary field jobs in the western U.S., Australia, Canada and Thailand, working with large carnivores, ungulates, marine mammals, upland birds and fish.
Zach Turnbull new Buffalo wildlife biologist
SHERIDAN — Zach Turnbull has been hired as the Buffalo wildlife biologist, replacing Cheyenne Stewart who was promoted to regional wildlife coordinator in Sheridan.
A native of western Oregon, Turnbull earned a bachelor’s degree in fisheries and wildlife science from Oregon State University. While at the university, he worked on forest and sage grouse projects. After graduation, he worked for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on a nutrition/predation study looking at body conditions of elk, black-tailed deer, mountain lions and black bears, as well as the interactions between the species and a study of mule deer in eastern Oregon.
Since December 2005, Turnbull has worked as a large carnivore biologist with Wyoming Game and Fish stationed in Pinedale. In this position, he worked with grizzly and black bears, wolves and mountain lions, responding to and helping prevent conflicts throughout the region.
Turnbull was recognized with the Friend of Agriculture award by the Green River Valley Cowbelles/Cattlewomen in 2019 for his extensive work on livestock depredation. He also received the 2015 Peer Recognition Award for the Game and Fish Pinedale Region and was a member of WGFD 2012 Team of the Year.
Turnbull began his duties as the Buffalo wildlife biologist March 1.