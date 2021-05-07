Public meeting on proposed hunting, trapping regulation changes
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on proposed regulations for gray wolf hunting seasons and furbearing animal hunting or trapping seasons. Comments will be accepted by mail or online until 5 p.m. June 4.
A public meeting to discuss proposed regulations for the furbearing animal hunting or trapping seasons and the gray wolf hunting seasons will be held at the Sheridan Regional Office May 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Groups participate in trash pick-up day at Acme
SHERIDAN — Volunteers from the Sheridan Region Game and Fish Office, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, the Office of State Lands and Investments and the U.S. Forest Service met April 10 to clean litter from the state land parcel and associated Game and Fish Public Access Area at Acme. In just more than two hours, the group removed 940 pounds of trash.
AIS inspector training held in Sheridan
SHERIDAN — A free training for members of the public to become certified AIS inspectors will be held at the WGFD Sheridan Regional Office Friday. This training will provide the skills necessary to inspect personally-owned and other watercraft as well. This is a particularly good opportunity for owners who frequently travel out of state with their watercraft.
While Sheridan's training began at 9 a.m. Friday, other trainings throughout the state offer the same information at later dates, including Cheyenne May 8, Cody May 14, Rawlins May 15 and Jackson June 19.
Sheridan Region WHMAs open in May, June
SHERIDAN — All wildlife habitat management areas in the Sheridan Region remain closed to human presence for their annual winter closures, but will begin opening in mid-May.
Amsden Creek, Bud Love and Ed O. Taylor WHMAs open at 8 a.m. May 15.
The Kerns WHMA opens at 8 a.m. June 1.