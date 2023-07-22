Wyoming Game and Fish Department badge stock WGFD
Courtesy | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

SHERIDAN — Summer is in full swing and big game hunting season is right around the corner. First-time hunters should not let barbeques, vacations and other activities sidetrack them into forgetting about signing up for hunter education. Hunter education classes are offered statewide.

“If you’re a new hunter, now is the time to take a hunter education course,” said Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator. “The earlier you sign up, the better. Classes fill quickly and you do not want to miss your opportunity to finish a course before it’s too late.” 

