SHERIDAN — Summer is in full swing and big game hunting season is right around the corner. First-time hunters should not let barbeques, vacations and other activities sidetrack them into forgetting about signing up for hunter education. Hunter education classes are offered statewide.
“If you’re a new hunter, now is the time to take a hunter education course,” said Katie Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Department hunter education coordinator. “The earlier you sign up, the better. Classes fill quickly and you do not want to miss your opportunity to finish a course before it’s too late.”
For busy folks a hybrid course option is available. Hybrid courses are good for those who can’t make a regular course or who want to work at their own pace. This option is not recommended for youth under the age of 12. These hybrid courses require students to complete an online course and attend a 4-hour, in-person field day to earn their hunter education certification.
Hunter education is required in Wyoming for all hunters born after Jan. 1, 1966, with exemptions for military and law enforcement. Wyoming also offers a hunter mentor program for hunters who don’t yet have hunter education certification but would like to experience a hunt before committing to the coursework.
For hunters who are new to or don’t live in Wyoming, certifications from other states are permitted. Proof in the field is required at all times.
To register for a class, visit the Hunter Education website.