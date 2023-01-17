SHERIDAN — Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host hunter education classes in the next three months.
Hunter education instructors will host classes Jan. 20-22, Feb. 24-26 and March 10-12 in Gillette and March 10-12 in Wright.
January and February classes will be held at 600 W. Boxelder Road in Gillette from 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 20 and Feb. 24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 and Feb. 25 and noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 and Feb. 26. Register online at bit.ly/3GXKNuY.
March classes will be held at 301 Sagebluff Drive in Wright from 5-9 p.m. March 10, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12. Register online at bit.ly/3kcqh0I.
To become a hunter safety instructor, a training and certification opportunity will be in Sheridan in February. Those interested may contact the Sheridan Regional Office at 307-672-7418.