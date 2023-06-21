SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will hold public meetings across the state to gather input on proposed changes to the following regulations:
• Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
• Chapter 28, Regulation Governing Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims
• Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons
The Sheridan Region public meeting will be at 5 p.m. June 26, at the Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office at 700 Valley View Lane in Sheridan.
Written comments will be accepted at the above public meeting, online, or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Comments must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 4.
Written comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their September 2023 meeting in Gillette.