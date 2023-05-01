2.28.2022 - Sage grouse 003.jpg
A sage grouse ambles through a field. Several regional Audubon Societies, including Audubon Rockies and the Bighorn Audubon Society, oppose the bill, stating that it fails to respond to the primary threat to the bird, habitat destruction.

 Courtesy photo | JoAnne Puckett

GILLETTE — The Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group will hold a meeting May 10 from 1-4 p.m. at Peregrine Global Services, 640 N. Highway 14-16 in Gillette.

The meeting will be a hybrid format, with participants having the option to join in person or virtually via Zoom, peregrineglobal.zoom.us/j/81478631261?pwd=a1lZWW1YellzVk03YWpFRHRNWHBMdz09#success.

