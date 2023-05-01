GILLETTE — The Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group will hold a meeting May 10 from 1-4 p.m. at Peregrine Global Services, 640 N. Highway 14-16 in Gillette.
The Northeast Wyoming Local Sage Grouse Working Group is one of eight local working groups statewide. It is comprised of local citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and set in motion a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. All interested members of the public are encouraged to attend.
Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call 307-672-7418. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.