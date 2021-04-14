WGFD offering AIS inspector trainings, inspection sites open
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is offering trainings for members of the public to become a certified Wyoming aquatic invasive species inspector. These trainings will provide the skills necessary to inspect personally-owned and other watercraft as well.
The Sheridan-based training will be held at the Sheridan Game and Fish Regional Office May 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other training locations include Evanston; Gering, Nebraska; Green River; Casper; Spearfish, South Dakota; Lander; Cheyenne; Cody; Rawlins; and Jackson.
The trainings include information on basic biology of invasive species, the impacts of AIS, transport vectors and distribution of AIS. It includes classroom instruction, a question-and-answer session and a hands-on watercraft inspection exercise. The trainings are free and open to anyone interested in preventing the spread of AIS through watercraft inspection.
Aquatic invasive species can be aquatic animals such as zebra and quagga mussels or rusty crayfish, or aquatic vegetation such as hydrilla.
The Sheridan Rest Area AIS check station opened April 1. During April, it will be open Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The check station at the Northeast Wyoming Welcome Center near Beulah (I-90 exit 199) opened April 9 and will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
All watercraft traveling into the state from March 1 through Nov. 30 must be inspected prior to launching in Wyoming.
If you need a watercraft inspection outside of the open check station hours, check the WGFD website for other authorized locations or call the Sheridan Regional Office at 307-672-7418 to make an appointment.
“Aquatic invasive species can have far-reaching impacts on Wyoming water resources for agriculture, municipalities and wildlife. Many of these invasive species permanently change stream and lake ecology, negatively affecting native species and our prized sport fisheries,” said Josh Leonard, Game and Fish aquatic invasive species coordinator. “Having members of the public become aware about AIS, practice clean, drain, dry on their boats and inspect their watercraft when a Game and Fish check station is not available, is critical in the fight to prevent the spread of AIS to Wyoming.”
Trainings are offered as a one-day course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the spring in statewide locations.
Registration deadline is one week prior to the class start date.
To register or for more information, contact Josh Leonard at 307-721-1374 or joshua.leonard@wyo.gov. Provide your name, mailing address, phone number and email address.
The public can also register online.
Fish stocking begins
Hundreds of catchable-sized rainbow trout were stocked in Ranchester Pond, Mavrakis Pond and the Fairgrounds Pond April 1.
Story Hatchery begins spawning operations
DAYTON — Eagle Lake rainbow trout spawning operations started this month. Due to the cold winter and spring, the fish are running later than normal. We have completed two spawns of 82 fish for a total of 181,485 eggs. Spawning activity should pick up considerably in April.