SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Inspire a Kid Initiative aims to connect children and their families to the environment through activities, camps and other opportunities throughout the year.

WGFD releases a quarterly newsletter and published the WYO 100 activities checklist that includes 100 activities like shed hunting, sledding and catching a fish. The activities aim to engage youth with wildlife and the outdoors. The initiative was started by current WGFD Director Brian Nesvik.

