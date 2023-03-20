SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Inspire a Kid Initiative aims to connect children and their families to the environment through activities, camps and other opportunities throughout the year.
WGFD releases a quarterly newsletter and published the WYO 100 activities checklist that includes 100 activities like shed hunting, sledding and catching a fish. The activities aim to engage youth with wildlife and the outdoors. The initiative was started by current WGFD Director Brian Nesvik.
"Yesterday, I had a group of young children and their parents at our visitor center, and we did a program on Wyoming wildlife with furs and hides," Wyoming Game and Fish Information and Educational Specialist Christina Schmidt said. "In April, I'll be at the Campbell County Ag Expo in Gillette talking with hundreds of elementary students about aquatic invasive species."
The Inspire a Kid initiative has already had a significant impact on Wyoming's youth. According to Wyoming Game and Fish Educational Supervisor Ashley Leonard, in 2022, the program hosted 423 educational events across the state, reaching more than 30,308 people. The program also provided resources and support for dozens of community-based youth programs and outdoor skills camps.
"I go into classrooms and after-school programs locally throughout the school year at the request of educators to teach on various wildlife topics, from bats to bears to elk," said Christina Schmidt. "I work with nonprofit camps, clubs and other youth groups during the summer. In short, achieving the goals of the program takes many forms."
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's upcoming events can be found at wgfd.wyo.gov/events. Free Fishing Day, held June 3, is the next large event.