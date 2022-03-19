SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes the public to upcoming hunting season setting meetings in the Sheridan Region.
Season setting meetings are held each spring to present proposed license allocations, season length changes and other suggestions for the coming fall to hunters and the general public.
The first meetings will be a series of open houses held throughout the region. At these events, WGFD game wardens and wildlife biologists will provide information about local herd units and proposed seasons. They will also be available to meet hunters, landowners and other participants to answer questions and hear feedback on the proposals.
The open houses will be followed by a final information gathering meeting and formal season presentation.
The four open houses will be held at the following locations:
• March 21 — Gillette at the Campbell County Public Library from 4-6 p.m.
• March 22 — Sheridan at the WGFD Sheridan Regional Office from 4-7 p.m.
• March 23 — Buffalo at the Johnson County Library from 4-6 p.m.
• March 24 — Kaycee at the Kaycee Branch Library from 4-6 p.m.
The final information gathering meeting will take place March 29 at 6 p.m. at the WGFD Sheridan Regional Office. The public is also welcome to join virtually via Zoom.
In addition to accepting written comments at the meetings, the public is welcome to submit written comments to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Attn: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604 or online at wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings.
Written and online comments will be accepted through April 1 at 5 p.m.