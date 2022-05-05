SHERIDAN — Personnel from Tillett Springs Rearing Station near Lovell stocked Sheridan-area community fisheries April 6, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The Ranchester Pond and Sam Mavrakis Pond each received 350 catchable-sized Eagle Lake rainbow trout and the Sheridan Fairgrounds Pond received approximately 100. A stretch of Big Goose Creek in Kendrick Park in Sheridan was also stocked with 125 trout.
Additional stockings, as well as stocking of other Sheridan Region community fisheries, will continue through May and June.