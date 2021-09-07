DAYTON — The Nature Conservancy and Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host a free workshop on stream and floodplain restoration for property owners and land managers Friday.
In the two-part workshop, participants will learn about tools to restore and improve riparian areas, particularly through construction of beaver dam analogs. BDAs are structures created to provide temporary grade control to raise the streamside water table, promote greater riparian vegetation development and entice dam-building by beavers in the project area.
The in-person training will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Amsden Creek Wildlife Habitat Management Area near Dayton. The virtual part of the workshop can be viewed anytime prior to Sept. 10.
Space is limited and registration is required.
To reserve a spot, contact Carli Kierstead of The Nature Conservancy at carli.kierstead@tnc.org.