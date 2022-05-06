SHERIDAN — A mountain lion season setting public meeting will take place May 10 at 6 p.m. at the Sheridan Regional Office at 700 Valley View Drive in Sheridan.
Mountain lion hunting seasons are set on a three-year cycle. At this meeting, WGFD large carnivore biologists and regional personnel will share the current proposals and solicit public comment. The regulations will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission for approval at its July meeting.
This mountain lion hunting season and several other regulations are currently open for public review and comment and the comment deadline is 5 p.m. June 3.