SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on proposed regulations for the following commission regulations:
• Chapter 28, Regulation Governing Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims
• Chapter 34, Depredation Prevention Hunting Seasons
• Chapter 35, Hunting Permit Regulations for Persons with Disabilities
• Chapter 62, Regulation for Aquatic Invasive Species
A public meeting will take place July 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the WGFD Sheridan Region Office, located at 700 Valley View Drive to discuss the proposed changes.
Comments will be accepted by mail or online until 5 p.m. on July 31.