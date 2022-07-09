image
Courtesy photo | Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Aquatic invasive species are plants or animals that are not native to an area and once introduced and established, can cause significant damage or impact to the local ecosystem, municipal water supplies, agricultural operations, recreational waters and other activities.

 

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period to gather public input on proposed regulations for the following commission regulations:

• Chapter 28, Regulation Governing Big or Trophy Game Animal or Game Bird or Gray Wolf Damage Claims

• Chapter 34, Depredation Prevention Hunting Seasons

• Chapter 35, Hunting Permit Regulations for Persons with Disabilities

• Chapter 62, Regulation for Aquatic Invasive Species

A public meeting will take place July 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the WGFD Sheridan Region Office, located at 700 Valley View Drive to discuss the proposed changes.

Comments will be accepted by mail or online until 5 p.m. on July 31.

