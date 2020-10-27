SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust staff are seeking feedback and stories about use of trails throughout Sheridan County.
In what has been a profoundly odd year, we're curious: What does SCLT's work mean to you?
Have community trails been a place of respite and recharge for you and your family? Do you feel a greater connection to your community because you learned something new about our county's history? Did you learn a new way to enjoy the outdoors at a Discovery Session? Do you take comfort knowing that more and more families are working to conserve their land, water and open space for generations to come?
Everyone has their own story to tell about how they interact with the land and the outdoors. SCLT staff hopes community members' stories can inspire more people in the community to discover what makes Sheridan County truly special.
Those wishing to share stories of time on the trail system may contact Chris Vrba via email at christ@sheridansclt.org.