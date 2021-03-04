CHEYENNE — If there’s one thing members of the Senate’s Committee of the Whole agree on, it’s the importance of governmental transparency.
But what transparency should look like in 2021 is another question entirely.
A vote on March 3 saw the body almost evenly divided. On one side were those in favor of allowing cities, towns, counties and school districts to move their public notices — including meeting minutes, salaries and ordinances — from the pages of the local newspaper to those entities’ websites. On the other were those in support of continuing to publish in local papers. The former group prevailed, and with a vote of 15 to 12, Senate File 17 passed on first reading in the Committee of the Whole.
Senate File 17, sponsored by the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, was brought to the floor by Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who argued the move online was essential as many local governments face budget cuts. Nethercott said local counties spend anywhere from $11,000 to $101,000 each year complying with publication requirements, with Sheridan County spending $28,000.
“The purpose for the corporations committee to evaluate this is (to find out if) there’s a way government can operate smarter,” Nethercott said. “…We certainly love, value and support all our local newspapers. They provide a huge service in this community and in this state. But that’s not what this bill is about.”
Other senators argued it was time to prepare for an eventual future in which newspapers no longer exist.
“In the state just south of us, I once saw a major newspaper that was a very important institution for that state completely disappear,” Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne said. “And I think that’s a real concern for a lot of news agencies. So what happens then when those news agencies start dying out? I think that’s a concern for us in Wyoming. Then where does the public get their information? If we consider this and start moving toward having more of an online presence and online access, I think that will make that transition a little easier if and when that date comes when we are not relying on paper newsprint copies to be delivered.”
Local senators Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, and Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, were among those who expressed support for the state’s newspapers. Kinskey argued the majority of the state’s population still got their information from newspapers, and moving the notices online would severely limit their reach.
“It’s an important role that they play in our communities,” Kinskey said of local newspapers. “… I’ve had people say ‘I don’t necessarily read the legals.’ And I said ‘You don’t need to. You just need to be able to.’”
Kinskey said publication spending made up roughly 0.12% of the average annual budget for counties and 0.17% for cities and towns. For that relatively small cost, the newspapers reach a paid circulation of over 98,000, Kinskey said.
“We have to concede that they’re important,” Kinskey said. “They have not gone away. And it’s important that we maintain the current publication requirements.”
Biteman noted the irony that many counties were spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on lobbyists to try to convince the Legislature to do away with the publication requirements.
“To put some of these numbers in perspective, these counties need to prioritize better,” Biteman said.
While Ellis acknowledged the body had very different ideas on the best way to be transparent, she urged them to move forward with the bill on first reading. Legislators can continue the discussion on second and third reading, she said, and potentially bring forth amendments that would serve as some sort of compromise between the two sides of the debate.
“I would urge the body to keep this bill alive,” Ellis said. “Let’s continue this discussion and see if we can maybe make it an easier pill to swallow.”
The governmental publication requirements bill will have a second reading Thursday in the Senate.