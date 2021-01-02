Katie Beardslee
Katie Beardslee is a Sheridan High School class of 2016 alumna. Throughout high school, Beardslee was involved in the Spanish Club and National Honor Society. She also participated on the swim team for three years and the golf team all four years of high school. In 2015 she was a member of the state champion golf team and earned All-State honors. Additionally, Beardslee was a member of the symphony orchestra at SHS and was selected to participate in Wyoming’s All-State Orchestra for three years.
Following high school, Beardslee continued her education at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. She graduated in May 2020 with her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. During her time at CSU, Beardslee joined the university’s crew team and became a varsity rower shortly thereafter. Beardslee was also involved with the CSU Concrete Canoe Team for three years. Her dedication earned her the role of junior captain and then senior co-captain for her engineering senior design project. As part of the Concrete Canoe Team, students compete with other universities to design, construct and race a canoe composed almost entirely out of concrete. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the 2020 Concrete Canoe Competitions were canceled, and her team didn’t get the chance to showcase its project.
In June 2020, Beardslee moved to Denver to begin her career as a roadway engineer-in-training at HDR, an engineering design firm. As a roadway EIT, Beardslee is responsible for assisting with the design of various transportation infrastructure projects throughout the region. She currently resides in Golden, Colorado, where she enjoys golfing, biking and exploring the outdoors.
Tyler Julian
Class of 2014 Sheridan High School graduate Tyler Julian was the class salutatorian and active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, FFA, Student Council and National Honor Society. He also played football and ran track, qualifying for state track and competed in the 2012 state football game as the long snapper. Hearing Tempe Murphy cheering in the stands is one of his best memories from high school. Academically, Julian took various AP and dual-enrollment courses. The dual-enrollment Spanish course taught by Kathy Good was a highlight of his time at SHS and established his love for international relations and Spanish.
After high school, Julian received a Trustees' Scholarship to attend the University of Wyoming, where he received degrees in global and area studies and Spanish literature in 2017. During his time at UW, he met two loves of his life: storytelling and Breanna Farley of Glenrock. Julian moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, in fall 2017 to pursue a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing at New Mexico State University. Farley followed shortly after they married, and they spent the first two years of their married life down in the desert. While he was in New Mexico, Julian published his first poetry collection, "Wyoming: The Next Question to Ask (to Answer)" (Finishing Line Press, 2019). He completed a second short collection of poems and a novel while at NMSU and is actively revising and seeking a publisher for both.
This year Julian returned to Sheridan and is a paraprofessional at the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School, adjunct English instructor for the Northern Wyoming Community College District, junior high football coach and freelance editor, sometimes all at the same time. As he and his wife find their footing in the community, Julian is just happy to be home again.
Raien Emery
Raien Emery graduated as co-salutatorian with the SHS Class of 2015. During high school, Emery participated in a variety of extracurriculars such as Student Council, National Honor Society, Natural Helpers, Girls State and We The People. Emery was an All-State violinist in the high school baroque and symphonic orchestras. Additionally, she ran indoor and outdoor track and was a SHS swim team state qualifier for the breaststroke, freestyle and medley relay events.
As a National Merit Finalist, Emery received a five-year academic scholarship to the University of Alabama, where she walked on to the women’s rowing team, earning an athletic scholarship as well. Her experiences in college made Emery incredibly grateful for the high-level education she received through Sheridan County School District 2, especially English. Though she never anticipated joining a Division I team, Emery set school and course records, was selected as a CoSIDA Academic All-American (2019) and participated in tremendous team growth.
Academically, she was accepted into the Accelerated Master’s Program, which allowed her to complete both a bachelor's in environmental science (Dec 2019) and a master's in natural resources management (May 2020) in five years. Emery was awarded the NOAA Hollings Undergraduate Scholarship, where she spent the summer of 2019 in Washington and Oregon researching salmon ocean behavior and distribution. On campus, Emery was engaged in and held leadership positions in multiple environmental groups such as Honor’s Outdoor Action, Environmental Council and Forest Stewards Guild. For her thesis work, Emery worked in the university’s Forest Dynamics Lab with Dr. Justin Hart, researching the effectiveness of prescribed fire in longleaf pine woodlands following catastrophic wind-disturbance and salvage harvesting.
Currently, Emery resides in Alaska. She spends the summers working as a commercial fisherwoman while learning applied natural resources management. In the winter, Emery volunteers with local environmental groups and pursues her many hobbies, including hiking, skiing, writing, playing violin and mandolin and ensuring her studies stay relevant.