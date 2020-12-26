SHERIDAN — Academics for All looks back on Sheridan High School alumni and their successes since graduating.
Mackenzie Dougherty
Class of 2016 Sheridan High School graduate, Mackenzie Dougherty, was the class salutatorian, an active member of the symphony orchestra and a multisport athlete. She participated on the soccer team, swim team and was a member of the National Honor Society and We the People. As a member of the SHS swim team, Dougherty earned All-State recognition in both individual and relay events and was honored as a four-time All-State violinist.
After high school, Dougherty attended Colorado State University to pursue a degree in mathematics with a concentration in actuarial sciences as well as a minor in business administration. While in college, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and held several leadership positions within that organization. In addition, Dougherty participated in the Anthem Health Insurance internship program based in Indianapolis, Indiana. The actuary internship program was a valuable, unique opportunity, and she was able to work and live with other interns from across the country. Dougherty completed her bachelor’s degree in three and a half years and graduated in December of 2019.
Throughout college, Dougherty embraced every opportunity to travel including several trips to visit her sister, Gretchen, in Boston and then in New York City. She’s also traveled to Iceland, Paris, Spain and Portugal with family. Each trip was an amazing experience, and Dougherty is excited to travel once again when things get back to normal.
Currently residing in Denver, Dougherty is employed full time with Anthem Health Insurance as an Actuarial Analyst. Although finished with school, she continues to study and will have several years before she completes the Actuarial Certification. Dougherty recently passed the third of seven preliminary certification exams.
Living in Denver, Dougherty loves being close to the mountains. When not studying she enjoys hiking and boating in the summer and skiing in the winter with family and friends.
Hayden Richins
While attending Sheridan High School, Hayden Richins was involved in football, wrestling and soccer. Academically, he took a variety of classes including AP courses as well as career and technical education courses such as welding and woodworking. He was recognized as an AP Scholar, participated in We The People, National Honor Society, Wyoming Boys State and completed an internship with the Wyoming State Legislature during his junior year. Richins also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout while in high school.
Following his graduation with the class of 2013, he served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Spain where he became fluent in Spanish. In 2019 he completed an undergraduate degree at the University of Wyoming in Biology with an emphasis in mechanical engineering. While in Laramie, Richins competed in local and regional rodeo bull riding and became a certified personal trainer. Always seeking adventure, after earning his bachelor's degree, Richins traveled to New Zealand, where he bought a van and worked on a kiwi farm and dairy ranch to support his passions of hunting and exploring the outdoors.
In September 2020, Richins began a master’s program at the University of Washington Rehabilitation Medical School pursuing a degree as a prosthetic and orthotic practitioner. Upon completing the master’s program, he hopes to design and fit prosthetics that will enable patients to participate in outdoor recreational activities. In the meantime, Richins enjoys time with his family, travels whenever possible and hunts whatever he can find when he gets there.