Victoria (Tori) Gill — 2011
Victoria Gill graduated from Sheridan High School as valedictorian in 2011. During high school, she was part of the Symphony Orchestra, Spectrum show choir and participated in the school musical each year. Outside of school, she danced on a competition team and spent her summers working as a camp counselor through the YMCA. She traveled to France for six weeks after her junior year with her French teacher and several classmates in her Advanced Placement French class.
Gill received her Bachelor of Art in organismic and evolutionary biology from Harvard University in 2015. She focused her studies on animal behavior and evolution and acted as a research assistant in Naples, Italy, for a summer while studying octopus behavior. Additionally, she worked as a nanny while attending college and served as a founding member and, eventually, president of her sorority.
Gill went on to pursue dentistry, receiving her DDS from Columbia University in 2019, and realized her love of working with children. She spent the following two years in Providence, Rhode Island, completing a residency to specialize in pediatric dentistry.
Gill married Evan Ticknor in 2021 and the two moved to Morrisville, North Carolina. She is currently working as a pediatric dentist and recently welcomed a puppy to her family, which her cat is still adapting to. Gill and her husband love the mild winters and nearby Blue Ridge Mountains but still enjoy visiting family in Sheridan at least once a year.
Nicholas Gill — 2014
As a 2014 SHS graduate, Nicholas Gill was involved in National Honor Society, as well as Symphony Orchestra, where he was selected for All-State Orchestra multiple times. He was a multi-sport athlete, playing for the varsity soccer squad, as well as an All-State football player at multiple positions.
Gill received an academic scholarship to attend the University of Washington and attained a Bachelor of Arts in economics. While attending college, Gill played all four years on the UW rugby team. He also held multiple internships in both the Sheridan and Seattle areas throughout college.
Upon graduation in 2018, Gill began his career working in investment management at an international bank in Bellevue, Washington. This summer he relocated to Los Angeles, California, to accept a new position working in real estate private equity. While Gill enjoyed his time in Seattle, he is very happy to be enjoying the sunshine and exploring the vibrant and diverse city in the heart of Southern California.
Katherine (Katie) Campbell — 2016
Class of 2016 SHS graduate, Katherine Campbell was involved in a variety of extracurricular activities including student council, Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Big Brothers/Big Sisters and track and field. Campbell is passionate about the performing arts and participated in several musicals as well as the SHS show choir Spectrum. Additionally, Campbell traveled to Europe with the Wyoming Ambassadors of Music.
Following her high school graduation, Campbell continued her education at Black Hills State University in South Dakota. While at BHSU, she pursued a degree in elementary education with minors in middle school teaching, English education and reading. In addition, Campbell continued her track career with the BHSU track team and competed at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships each season. She was also an active member in the campus ministry, Campus Ventures.
In the fall of 2020, Campbell returned to Sheridan to student teach second grade at Woodland Park Elementary School and eighth grade at Sheridan Junior High School. Following her college graduation in December 2020, she was hired by Sheridan County School District 2 as a long-term substitute teacher for a sixth-grade English teacher at SJHS.
Currently, Campbell is teaching second grade at Woodland Park Elementary. She is thankful to be back home and to be teaching in the same elementary school she attended. Campbell looks forward to growing her teaching ability and is very grateful for all the incredible opportunities she has received over the years to get involved in her school and the Sheridan community.