Rachel Patton-Molitors
Rachel Patton-Molitors graduated from Sheridan High School in 2002 where she participated in soccer, drama, honor choir and served as student body vice president. In addition, she served as a junior member of Sheridan City Council.
Patton-Molitors graduated from George Washington University in 2006 with a degree in international affairs, during which time she also studied abroad in Spain. She earned her master’s degree in international public health from Johns Hopkins University, conducting research in Ethiopia on maternal and newborn health.
After graduation she joined the Defense Intelligence Agency, where she worked for more than 10 years and served as an analyst in Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Singapore and Iraq. Last year Patton-Molitors began working for the U.S. Department of State as a foreign service officer and is currently serving at the U.S. Consulate in Guangzhou, China.
She is married to Eric Molitors who also works for the U.S. State Department as a special agent with the Diplomatic Security Service and is a former U.S. Marine Corps officer. They have two children: Adeline, 4, and Charlotte, 2. They all love coming home to Sheridan and especially enjoy time in the mountains with family and friends.
Amanda E. Patton
Amanda E. Patton graduated from SHS in 2003 and was involved in National Honor Society, Student Council, volleyball, soccer, indoor track and field, and was also a wrestling manager. She graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle in 2007 with a degree in public health.
After receiving her undergraduate degree, she went on to earn two master’s degrees — one in public health in 2011 from American Military University and another in leadership and counseling in 2021 from University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
Patton commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps as a force support officer. She has had assignments at RAF Mildenhall, UK; Whiteman AFB, MO; Eglin AFB, FL; and in the Pentagon where she served three years in the office of general assignments and one year in the office of the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff.
Patton is now assigned to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as the squadron commander of the “Fighting Fourth,” which consists of more than 100 cadets. She was recently promoted to lieutenant colonel in a ceremony at the top of Pike’s Peak. She enjoys running marathons and is grateful to be stationed so close to home, but hopes to be stationed in Korea for her next assignment.
Audrey (Newlon) Hirschman
Audrey Hirschman graduated with the Sheridan High School class of 2010. She played basketball and was a long distance runner on the cross-country and track teams. As one of the pianists in the jazz band, she tickled the ivories at concerts and dances and was invited to play with the All-State Jazz Band her senior year.
Hirschman was a member of the National Honor Society and served as senior class president, recently helping host the unexpectedly postponed 11-year class reunion last summer.
Following high school, Hirschman attended the University of Colorado Denver on scholarship, where she completed a bachelor's degree in music with an emphasis in music industry studies. Interested in the convergence of music and technology, she continued her studies in the computer science program at Colorado State University, exploring a breadth of topics from neural networks to the math behind cryptography.
Working as a teaching assistant for introductory Java programming courses, Hirschman helped students troubleshoot their chess programs and picked crumbs out of the keyboards. As an officer of the Association for Computing Machinery for Women, she promoted diversity within the department and helped foster a welcoming environment for new students. After completing undergraduate coursework, Hirschman worked on a team in research and development at HP Inc. while completing her master's degree in computer ccience.
Hirschman returned to Sheridan after her now-husband, Jake Hirschman, began working as technical director for the Whitney Center for the Arts. She is currently a software developer at AgTerra Technologies, a local software company that specializes in mobile and cloud based mapping and record keeping systems for natural resources professionals. Hirschman still considers her studies in music and math to be driving forces in her career path and attributes many of her successes to her instructors along the way.
Being back in Sheridan has provided her with ample opportunities to spend time with family and get reacquainted with four-way stops. She spends her spare time shuffling along nearby trail systems, exploring dungeons with her D&D group, asking her husband to turn the guitar volume down and discussing with him whether they should get a cat.