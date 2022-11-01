SHERIDAN — A total of 15 individuals are running for Sheridan County School District 2, and The Sheridan Press reached out to each candidate with a survey of questions regarding topics facing the district and board — including areas in which the school board can do better and teacher recruitment and retention.
Of the 15 candidates, 14 provided responses. They will be published — edited minimally for space and grammar — between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. Additional questions and responses will also be published online at thesheridanpress.com.
This year’s candidates for SCSD2 are (in alphabetical order) Rebecca Arcarese, Jay Calentine, Chip King, Michael Lansing, David Myers, Damien Paroski, Ann Perkins, Shelta Rambur, Brian Roberts, David Schultz, Sarah Grasky Smothers, Stephanie Stalker, Nancy Stephens, Steven Tremaine and Arin Waddell.
Are there areas you believe the school district can do better? If so, what are they?
Calentine: There are always areas to improve upon in everything we do. Open and honest communication is key. I believe if the board has open discussion of the pros and cons of issues in the meetings that would help greatly. Most of the time people don’t know how their elected trustees feel on certain issues before they vote, and they would like to.
King: No answer provided for this question..
Lansing: The number one area is communication.
Myers: I’d like to take a deep dive into our districts’ behavior policy. I’d like to talk to the experienced trustees, administrators, teachers and students about how our kids interact, especially at the junior high and high school, and how we as a district address, student mental health, alienation and bullying. I have spoken with parents and students during this campaign and a consistent theme is student mental and physical well-being. Without seeing the numbers, it’s difficult to assess from the outside, but voters can rest assured that it will be a top priority for me.
Having a SJHS student, I’ve heard a lot about the new school day schedule, good and not so good. SJHS instituted Base Camp, a kind of homeroom to center the students and get them ready for the day, and in order to make the schedule work with that addition, they’ve instituted a change in the amount of time students have for various other things throughout the day. I’d like to talk to teachers and administrators about whether they think this new program is producing the expected results and if anything might need tweaking in the next years.
It will also be a priority of mine to retain the great educators we have and make SCD2 a destination for innovative and motivated educators. I want teachers to hear about our district and say “I want to work there.” To this end, I’d like to talk to teachers, the experienced trustees and the administration about any obstacles to achieving that. One thing I’d like to especially learn about is our teacher evaluation and advancement system, and how we can best streamline that so that teachers are focusing on the education of our kids and not stressing about administrative duties.
Paroski: The school board should remember that its job is not to rule but to serve. They must always be humble servants to the parents.
Perkins: When looking at areas of growth, I prefer to think of the work of Carol Dweck, author of “Mindset,” who talks about “yet.” We may have this issue now, or may not be perfect yet, but we will continue to work toward that goal. I know there are things that we can improve on, and look forward to working on those issues, and finding solutions (not just complaining) going forward into these next four years. Working with our families to come alongside them and support their students is very important. One way we have done that is with the public-private partnerships that have resulted in the Parent Liaison program. This amazing program came out of the Next Level Initiative after recognizing our graduation rates were not where they needed to be. This is a clear example of the growth mindset our trustees and administration have to solving problems. There are areas in which we can improve. One of those is recognizing the needs of our students at both ends of the learning spectrum. Understanding what each group needs and finding efficient ways to use limited resources to support them is critical.
Communication is key, at all levels and it is important to understand the roles and responsibilities of each. The role of the superintendent is to carry out the directives of the board of trustees. The board is a governance board, while the superintendent is tasked with implementing and running the district. The board really only has one employee, and that is the superintendent. The superintendent is in charge and should be given the autonomy to manage the employees, policies and procedures, as well as the educational direction, of the district.
Rambur: I believe we should always be striving to improve ourselves and our organizations. That is the literal foundation of what education is. I believe the communication needs improvement. The way to do this is to reply to emails and phone calls, follow up on issues, allow for others to dissent or have a different opinion without repercussions and find compromise.
Roberts: I believe we could do better with the well-rounded education part of being at school. A lot of candidates will tell you they are against things like social emotional learning and Critical Race Theory. These things are more important than those candidates will ever know. As more and more children opt out of college we have an even greater duty to ensure our children have a well-rounded education that includes teaching them context in history and how to better deal with diverse workplaces. These skills are more valued now than ever before and if we roll these programs back we are only hurting our children’s futures with or without college. I do believe we are making some progress on this front but I would like to see us do more.
Schultz: Any organization or business always has areas that can be improved, and SCSD2 is no different. Whether it be enhancement of career paths for non-college bound students or simply the health and safety of all students, the district can always find things to improve on.
Smothers: Probably the biggest issue that encompassed most issues is the lack of transparency. It is very difficult for the public to see where the discussions are taking place in regards to board decisions. It seems these discussions are taking place via emails before the meetings even happen.
Stalker: SCSD2 has made great strides in adapting to students' evolving learning styles and needs. I believe we can do more to keep that momentum — crafting programs, opportunities and facilities/environments that inspire learning beyond the traditional tracks and timelines and facilitate a stronger connection to the community.
Stephens: Communication. I know that the last two years have been incredibly challenging for every teacher, administrator, student and the superintendent. No one could have predicted the hard and controversial decisions that would come before our district school board. These decisions affected the lives of every person in our district. In many ways, I do not see the future challenges getting any easier. The board’s ability to navigate future challenges will be crucial in the coming years. If I were to highlight a place of improvement, it would be communication across many areas of our district. Trust and communication should flow from the board to the superintendent, the superintendent to our administrators, our administrators to our teachers, our teachers to our parents, parents to our students and between every one of those levels. I believe improving communication would eliminate many of the challenges we are facing today and set SCSD2 up for continued success.
Tremaine: Open up the school board discussions to the public for transparency and understanding of the decision process as guidance and policies are developed. Too much is done in executive session behind closed doors. Too many topics seem to always be voted on and approved by unanimous consent.
Waddell: I am concerned about our ACT/SAT scores. They are not where they could be: We can do better. I believe we need more ACT/SAT prep built into our curriculum at SHS. Not every child will stay in Wyoming and they must be able to compete across Wyoming, as well as outside our state. There are myriad pre/practice tests we could implement for/to all freshman and sophomores at the high school. Use the data from those tests, to guide individual study and success. Simultaneously, we encourage every single student to take these tests at least twice, three times would be ideal. These extra exams can/and have been be paid for by the district. Higher scores will open up more doors, create more opportunities for all of our students, wherever their paths lead.
Recent surveys have shown recruitment and retention of teachers has become more difficult due to what is perceived as a lack of respect for the profession. What role do school boards have in alleviating that challenge, if any?
Calentine: The reason our school district has thrived and won all the awards they have is due to fantastic teachers we have here in the district. It is imperative that we provide a culture that supports our teachers so we can continue to be the best school district in the state. We must make them feel respected, validated and pay them accordingly. I have polled many teachers the last couple of months on how we can support them more efficiently. Some have been afraid to voice concerns for fear they could lose their positions in the school district. I will be their voice.
King: It rests with the board to address these issues. Creating a positive work environment, awarding the above and beyond, making sure our teachers are supported and feel supported. The board must be the back stop for all of the staff. There must be trust that concerns are being heard and more importantly addressed.
Lansing: It is one of the top priorities. The factor raised earlier regarding housing cannot be addressed directly by the board but we can work with others to push for more affordable housing for the incoming teachers and staff. The biggest way is to build the trust in the entire system so that the teachers and staff feel supported by both the administration and parents. Finally, the board truly needs to listen to the teachers and not a survey, as many of the teachers I spoke to said the survey is not accurate to the true situation of the teachers on the ground.
Myers: I have no tolerance for unwarranted attacks on our teachers. We’ve all been through so much over the last couple years and it seems that some people are always looking for scapegoats. SCSD2 teachers work their tails off. I’ve seen it myself over and over. They adapted to challenges and focused on the job of educating our children. They have identified the problems in learning loss as we’ve gone back to school and have developed strategies to address them. They have been there while our kids expressed their anxieties behaviorally and have nurtured them and been understanding, even as the teachers themselves were dealing with their own frayed emotions. I respect the profession of teaching immensely. Moreso since seeing how much more than a job it is to our SCSD2 teachers. The school board should always address attacks on our teachers head-on and defend our teachers from those who would lob false, damaging allegations against them. As a trustee, I will always do that.
Paroski: If there is a lack of respect for the profession then it would be our job to find out why. What are the causes? Once this is understood then we could make an informed decision.
Perkins: School boards can play a role by supporting teachers and making sure they know they are valued but this is a difficult conundrum. In my opinion this is where parents need to get involved. Parents truly are their children’s first teachers and the behaviors, language and respect (or lack thereof) that students see at home comes into the classrooms. We cannot expect our students to speak civilly and show respect to others when what they are seeing modeled at home or in their community is the opposite. To me this is a community issue. When parents are respectful to teachers, administration and board members, children will see that positive interaction even when there is a disagreement. Learning to disagree with civility is a lesson parents can model for their children.
Rambur: School boards should not just give lip service of support to educators. The board should welcome discussion, ideas and issues. The board should be willing to offer open dialogue without the staff or the public fearing repercussions. The board should advocate for parents to be involved in schools to help wherever they can offer assistance. The best schools have the most volunteers!
Roberts: School boards can approach the issue top-down if there is a leadership problem. If it’s a public perception problem we start by publicly defending our teachers at the school board however we can. That honestly starts by electing board members who actually respect the teachers in our district. There are a lot of candidates who say they respect teachers but the teachers know the score. They know which of these candidates will support them on the board. I can tell you it’s not the ones who have been suing them. It’s not the ones who are accusing them of indoctrinating our children.
Schultz: The present board has been supportive of teachers. There will always be some management-employee tension, no matter what the business model is or who is on the board. Sheridan has always been a top destination for teachers and we need to keep it that way. Among other issues, we need to make sure our salaries remain competitive in the region and the avenues for teacher-superintendent communication remain open. But more than anything, throughout the pandemic, teachers and health care workers went from being heroes to being zeros. We as parents, grandparents and Sheridan residents need to quit vilifying the schools and teachers and start supporting them.
Smothers: It’s been said, “people don’t leave jobs, they leave bosses.” The board, superintendent, principal and parents all play a part in this. Staff recognition initiatives in addition to teacher appreciation week are important. Sometimes little things like a thank you note can go a long way. The board can also get creative and look at ways to find perks to let staff know how valuable they are. We also need to do a cost analysis and make sure we are competitive in the market.
Above monetary incentives, the board needs to make sure the policies they implement, the curriculum they adopt and the programs they approve make teachers’ jobs easier. The board needs to evaluate processes and ensure they are streamlined and student focused.
Adopting more tasks for teachers to complete and check off their list is not how you improve staff satisfaction and retain good quality employees nor is it how you show them respect. Respect comes when people are allowed to do what they feel passionate about such as actually teaching, not carrying out all this extra work like being in charge of a Bronc Base Camp.
The board needs to look at why teachers are leaving, conduct exit interviews to find out reasons, look for trends and implement process improvements.
Stalker: To learn or teach genuine respect, we must demonstrate it — that starts at home. The school board can restart and lead that conversation. Cultivate respectful relationships between students, educators and caregivers by providing clarity around current practices, goals and top-of-mind buzzwords to ensure we all work from the same baseline of information and encourage educational and personal growth opportunities for educators.
Stephens: Lack of respect, along with additional teacher workloads and staff hiring challenges, have culminated in incredible challenges for both teacher recruitment and retention. School boards play a vital role in fostering positive relationships and building trust between teachers, parents and the community. At the last school board meeting it was mentioned there is a new plan coming out to help improve these relationships within our district. I look forward to hearing more about this new initiative. Another challenge is the salary when hiring substitute teachers, paraprofessionals and support staff. Why would someone choose to work for our district when they could make the same amount or more at a fast-food chain? These three challenges make for the perfect storm when it comes to recruitment and retention of school staff.
Tremaine: Educators should be asked to practice their profession and not be asked to stray into social or psychological well-being of their students. Respect by the board, administration and parents will go a long way toward retention.
Waddell: What I have heard from many, many teachers and administrators within the last three years, is a lack of respect students have for them, a lack of good manners. Some students are just plain rude. Civility and genuine common courtesy must be an integral part of our community culture. Our culture must pivot toward the greater good, our better angels, if we are to fix this current cloud of poor behaviors. We, as parents and citizens, must act with grace and model loving kindness, so that our teachers can actually teach. This is positive work we can all do. “Do unto others, as you would have them do unto you.” Let grace be your guiding star, in what you say and do — online and on the road. These kids are watching you.