SCSD2
Marshall McEwens U.S. History class diligently works on a history project at Sheridan High School Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A total of 15 individuals are running for Sheridan County School District 2, and The Sheridan Press reached out to each candidate with a survey of questions regarding topics facing the district and board — including areas in which the school board can do better and teacher recruitment and retention. 

Of the 15 candidates, 14 provided responses. They will be published — edited minimally for space and grammar — between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. Additional questions and responses will also be published online at thesheridanpress.com.

